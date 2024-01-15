Previous
Our last lunch by ludwigsdiana
Our last lunch

was at our favourite restaurant in Stellenbosch.

It is a French restaurant and winery owned by a 92 year old French lady who lives in a chateau in France.

She has the most amazing glass museum in the basement, exclusive items collected from auction houses around the world.

Her grandson who also grew up here has taken over the business and is doing an amazing job.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Dianne
Looks a lovely place for a meal.
January 15th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Such an inviting venue!
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely spot for a meal
January 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How fabulous. Love everything about it, and an interesting story about the restaurant too. Any photos of the glass museum?
January 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
You certainly have many lovely restaurants around. I too would like photos of the glass museum, if you have some.
January 15th, 2024  
