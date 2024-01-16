Sign up
Photo 2567
Smokers corner
which is my favourite spot although I do not smoke. Most restaurants have one and it is amazing how many people still smoke in this country. Maybe because cigarettes are so cheap here!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
glenelly
Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful corner to sit and take in the views.
January 16th, 2024
Wylie
A lovely shot. Cigarettes are not cheap here and fortunately hardly anyone smokes anymore, yay!
January 16th, 2024
