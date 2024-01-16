Previous
Smokers corner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2567

Smokers corner

which is my favourite spot although I do not smoke. Most restaurants have one and it is amazing how many people still smoke in this country. Maybe because cigarettes are so cheap here!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful corner to sit and take in the views.
January 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
A lovely shot. Cigarettes are not cheap here and fortunately hardly anyone smokes anymore, yay!
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise