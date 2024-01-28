Previous
Saying goodbye by ludwigsdiana
Saying goodbye

and checking that our car is still on the parking lot.

I hope these last 2 weeks of Glenelly were not too boring, but I just love this place and could not decide what to cull ;-)
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
These last 2 weeks have been wonderful! We never tire of your fabulous views.
January 28th, 2024  
