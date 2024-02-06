Sign up
Previous
Photo 2588
The communal pool
in which I hardly saw anyone. Harry went swimming and said even the water was hot and not refreshing at all.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
inverdoorn
Kathy A
ace
Nice looking pool area
February 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
It does look inviting but shame the water was hot.
February 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
February 6th, 2024
