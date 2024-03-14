Previous
The Birth registry office by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2625

The Birth registry office

makes one wonder how many registrations they had over the years.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
719% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed by the trees.
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise