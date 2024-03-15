We came across this scene

while we were following a walking app! I loved the weaver nests an reflections here, also the windmill in the distance.



It was suggested by a friend to download this app to see as much as possible. I never even knew things like that existed.



Katja and I started in front of the hotel and just followed the spoken narrative. It was quite amazing with a lot of detail and history.



Whenever we took a wrong turn because we saw something we wanted to take a photo of, it would tell us that we were on the wrong track.



So much fun in such a short time, pity Harry was waiting as we would have loved to see more.