We came across this scene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2626

We came across this scene

while we were following a walking app! I loved the weaver nests an reflections here, also the windmill in the distance.

It was suggested by a friend to download this app to see as much as possible. I never even knew things like that existed.

Katja and I started in front of the hotel and just followed the spoken narrative. It was quite amazing with a lot of detail and history.

Whenever we took a wrong turn because we saw something we wanted to take a photo of, it would tell us that we were on the wrong track.

So much fun in such a short time, pity Harry was waiting as we would have loved to see more.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
March 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Idyllic
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
March 15th, 2024  
John ace
Love this sunlit scene with palms and lovely reflections!
March 15th, 2024  
