Previous
Photo 2626
We came across this scene
while we were following a walking app! I loved the weaver nests an reflections here, also the windmill in the distance.
It was suggested by a friend to download this app to see as much as possible. I never even knew things like that existed.
Katja and I started in front of the hotel and just followed the spoken narrative. It was quite amazing with a lot of detail and history.
Whenever we took a wrong turn because we saw something we wanted to take a photo of, it would tell us that we were on the wrong track.
So much fun in such a short time, pity Harry was waiting as we would have loved to see more.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8801
photos
303
followers
139
following
719% complete
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
matjiesfontein
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
March 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Idyllic
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
March 15th, 2024
John
ace
Love this sunlit scene with palms and lovely reflections!
March 15th, 2024
