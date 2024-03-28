Previous
The post office by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2639

The post office

It must have functioned in those days, now it is dysfunctional!

We don't even have one in Stellenbosch anymore with almost 38,000 students living here.
28th March 2024

Diana

