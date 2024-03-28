Sign up
The post office
It must have functioned in those days, now it is dysfunctional!
We don't even have one in Stellenbosch anymore with almost 38,000 students living here.
28th March 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
matjiesfontein
