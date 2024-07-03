Previous
The garden at the restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2736

The garden at the restaurant

Unfortunately, they had a function and could not accommodate us!

We have been without power since yesterday morning. Our battery held till lunchtime today, so no power or wifi. Hope it will be restored later today, I will catch up then 🤞🏼
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 3rd, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice garden area. Hope your power comes back on soon.
July 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful garden, I know the feeling of no Wi-Fi
July 3rd, 2024  
