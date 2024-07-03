Sign up
Photo 2736
The garden at the restaurant
Unfortunately, they had a function and could not accommodate us!
We have been without power since yesterday morning. Our battery held till lunchtime today, so no power or wifi. Hope it will be restored later today, I will catch up then 🤞🏼
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9207
photos
298
followers
148
following
Tags
dornier
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
July 3rd, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice garden area. Hope your power comes back on soon.
July 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful garden, I know the feeling of no Wi-Fi
July 3rd, 2024
