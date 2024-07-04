Previous
The wine cellar by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2737

The wine cellar

with Stellenboschberg as a backdrop. Dornier is a family owned wine estate with a very interesting background. In 1914 Claude Dornier started his company as an aviation designer and aircraft manufacturer.

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Claudius-Dornier

4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Diana

Mags ace
Beautiful view!
July 4th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Gorgeous
July 4th, 2024  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured!
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
July 4th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
A wonder shot. Dornier could use it on their brochure.
July 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful scenery and cellar
July 4th, 2024  
