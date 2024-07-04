Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2737
The wine cellar
with Stellenboschberg as a backdrop. Dornier is a family owned wine estate with a very interesting background. In 1914 Claude Dornier started his company as an aviation designer and aircraft manufacturer.
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Claudius-Dornier
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9211
photos
298
followers
148
following
749% complete
View this month »
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
Latest from all albums
1013
2728
2730
2736
1014
2729
2731
2737
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dornier
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
July 4th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous
July 4th, 2024
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured!
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
July 4th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
A wonder shot. Dornier could use it on their brochure.
July 4th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful scenery and cellar
July 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close