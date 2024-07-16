Previous
Same but the other side by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2749

Same but the other side

with a very special tree.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Lovely dappled light and shadows.
July 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
super inviting
July 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the shadows of the plane trees.
July 16th, 2024  
