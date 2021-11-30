Sign up
123 / 365
Home sweet home
I could only take this shot eight days later due to stormy weather and rain. Thanks to all for putting up with this weaver series.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
Marloes
ace
Wonderful capture of this great home! I very much enjoyed your (re)building series, Diana :)
November 30th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
I think you have enjoyed watching the progress of the nests. Lovely to have such a thing where you live
November 30th, 2021
