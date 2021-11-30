Previous
Home sweet home by ludwigsdiana
123 / 365

Home sweet home

I could only take this shot eight days later due to stormy weather and rain. Thanks to all for putting up with this weaver series.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Diana

I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wonderful capture of this great home! I very much enjoyed your (re)building series, Diana :)
November 30th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I think you have enjoyed watching the progress of the nests. Lovely to have such a thing where you live
November 30th, 2021  
