194 / 365
A ball of roses
faffing around and having fun wit abstract, twirl art effect in PS.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th May 2021 12:47pm
Tags
fun
long-tutorial-but
Lou Ann
It’s beautiful, Diana. I love your tags 😊
February 6th, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
Nice effect.
February 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Love it - so beautiful and the edit is perfect ! fav
February 6th, 2022
Debra
Love this effect…well done
February 6th, 2022
