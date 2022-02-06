Previous
Next
A ball of roses by ludwigsdiana
194 / 365

A ball of roses

faffing around and having fun wit abstract, twirl art effect in PS.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful, Diana. I love your tags 😊
February 6th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice effect.
February 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - so beautiful and the edit is perfect ! fav
February 6th, 2022  
Debra
Love this effect…well done
February 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise