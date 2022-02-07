Sign up
A beach hut?
I was surprised to see this construction on our beach walk. There was a string of tied up shells at the entrance. It did not offer much shelter though.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
unusual-driftwood-construction
moni kozi
ace
By reference to that shoe, it looks like it is not a miniature shelter, but a full size one and those branches and logs are not that small either. Very impressive. I love the tones in this.
February 7th, 2022
