Previous
Next
The leader and two of his ladies. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 370

The leader and two of his ladies.

The weather has been so beautiful, that I went Springbuck stalking on the estate. They were all out and enjoying the fresh greens.

This ram obviously was not impressed when I got too close.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
He is protective of his girls.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise