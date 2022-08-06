Sign up
Photo 375
On the lookout
for something edible. Had to slam on the brakes and take the shot out of the car.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6478
photos
302
followers
241
following
8
3
1
african-darter
narayani
Such a long neck!
August 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that neck!
August 6th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great shot, the neck is so long.
August 6th, 2022
