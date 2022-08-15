Previous
Next
Our bachelor boy Cliff by ludwigsdiana
Photo 384

Our bachelor boy Cliff

still all alone in the olive grove. Wish he would make some friends here.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful boy , great focus and clarity ! What a shame that he has no friends in the olive grove ! fav
August 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Such a lovely fellow, perhaps he's shy :)
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise