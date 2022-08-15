Sign up
Photo 384
Our bachelor boy Cliff
still all alone in the olive grove. Wish he would make some friends here.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful boy , great focus and clarity ! What a shame that he has no friends in the olive grove ! fav
August 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Such a lovely fellow, perhaps he's shy :)
August 15th, 2022
