Photo 402
Spring is here
and there is so much flowering atm. These Pincushions and lavender are on the side of our front garden, bordering our neighbours property.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6586
photos
301
followers
199
following
Tags
month-of-spring
Mariana Visser
beautiful
September 2nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2022
