Spring is here by ludwigsdiana
Spring is here

and there is so much flowering atm. These Pincushions and lavender are on the side of our front garden, bordering our neighbours property.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Mariana Visser
beautiful
September 2nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2022  
