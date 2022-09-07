Previous
Pigs Ears by ludwigsdiana
Photo 407

Pigs Ears

On the other side of our front garden. I have them alternating with reed against a wall.

A quick upload as we are back to loadshedding and the power goes off in a few minutes :-(
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Diana

I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, beautiful light
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous, flowering here at the moment too.
September 7th, 2022  
Jesso ace
Lovely!
September 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
So pretty.
September 7th, 2022  
