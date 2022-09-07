Sign up
Photo 407
Pigs Ears
On the other side of our front garden. I have them alternating with reed against a wall.
A quick upload as we are back to loadshedding and the power goes off in a few minutes :-(
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
2064
406
2062
2070
407
2065
2063
2071
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, beautiful light
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous, flowering here at the moment too.
September 7th, 2022
Jesso
ace
Lovely!
September 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty.
September 7th, 2022
