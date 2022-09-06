Previous
Leucadendron by ludwigsdiana
Leucadendron

growing between the pincushions in the front garden. There are around 80 species in the family Proteaceae endemic to South Africa.

This is actually what I thought Kartia @kartia posted a close up of yesterday. (on my cell and with maybe dirty glasses)
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
much better light than mine :)
September 6th, 2022  
SandraD ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is superb
September 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely shot!
September 6th, 2022  
