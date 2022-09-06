Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 406
Leucadendron
growing between the pincushions in the front garden. There are around 80 species in the family Proteaceae endemic to South Africa.
This is actually what I thought Kartia
@kartia
posted a close up of yesterday. (on my cell and with maybe dirty glasses)
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6602
photos
304
followers
200
following
111% complete
View this month »
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
Latest from all albums
2063
405
2061
2069
2064
406
2062
2070
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
verge-plants
Annie D
ace
much better light than mine :)
September 6th, 2022
SandraD
ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is superb
September 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely shot!
September 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close