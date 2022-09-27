Sign up
Photo 427
They seem to bloom forever
and well into summer. I forgot what the yellow flowers are called, they were planted so long ago.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
leucadendron
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful capture
September 27th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful
September 27th, 2022
