What used to be our vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 463

What used to be our vineyard

had been planted with oats. The purpose is to get the soil into a perfect condition to plant new vines.

Of the 30 hectares open space here on our estate, there is a vineyard and two olive groves. The homes are all built around these.

A wine farmer has taken over the vineyard and wants to replant and make wine with the grapes. It will take quite a while though.

For years now we have been getting our own olive oil, which has been harvested and made for us.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
Love the wonderful layers
November 2nd, 2022  
