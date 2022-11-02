What used to be our vineyard

had been planted with oats. The purpose is to get the soil into a perfect condition to plant new vines.



Of the 30 hectares open space here on our estate, there is a vineyard and two olive groves. The homes are all built around these.



A wine farmer has taken over the vineyard and wants to replant and make wine with the grapes. It will take quite a while though.



For years now we have been getting our own olive oil, which has been harvested and made for us.