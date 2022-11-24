Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 485
This one just had bath
and had finished shaking off the drops when I saw it.
I had to download a few drops as the feathers where all still wet.
He seems to be whistling here.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6916
photos
300
followers
198
following
132% complete
View this month »
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
Latest from all albums
2141
483
2140
2142
484
2148
485
2149
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-faced-whisling-duck
Taffy
ace
Such fun to see it shaking off all that water!
November 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close