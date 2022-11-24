Previous
This one just had bath by ludwigsdiana
This one just had bath

and had finished shaking off the drops when I saw it.

I had to download a few drops as the feathers where all still wet.

He seems to be whistling here.
24th November 2022

Diana

Taffy ace
Such fun to see it shaking off all that water!
November 24th, 2022  
