Photo 494
She would not look at me
no matter what I tried. Normally Skye just sits and sleeps, but she at least opened her eyes.
She is about 24cm and weighs around 200gr.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6956
photos
302
followers
198
following
135% complete
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
2151
2149
2152
2150
2158
494
2159
495
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Tags
northern-white-faced-scops-owl
John Falconer
ace
Great eyes too.
December 4th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture. I like her eyes also.
December 4th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
She is lovely.
December 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Adorable..
December 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
She's a beauty
December 4th, 2022
