She would not look at me by ludwigsdiana
She would not look at me

no matter what I tried. Normally Skye just sits and sleeps, but she at least opened her eyes.

She is about 24cm and weighs around 200gr.

4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
John Falconer ace
Great eyes too.
December 4th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture. I like her eyes also.
December 4th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
She is lovely.
December 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Adorable..
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
She's a beauty
December 4th, 2022  
