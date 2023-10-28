Sign up
Previous
Photo 799
Together we are strong
Wishing all my followers and friends from New Zealand well and hope the best team wins tonight!
It was my 75th birthday today and I have been out and about partying all day and am dead!
That means I am ready for bed and won't have time to comment on your posts tonight. will catch up as soon as I am able again.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
estate-boks
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely group shot.
October 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great timing on catching them all laying down.
October 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
Such a wonderful capture of them all looking ever-so-alert and in your direction, Diana! Pretty on the green grass, too! Happy (belated) Birthday, Diana! Glad you had a nice celebration! Fav
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
October 28th, 2023
