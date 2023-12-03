Sign up
Previous
Photo 835
Coming right at me
I saw this one out of the corner of my eye while I was taking photos of the mum and her calf.
This was too good an opportunity to miss, I love that look and the tail blowing in the wind! Best on black if you have the time ;-)
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
8
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8390
photos
303
followers
153
following
Tags
roadside-zebra
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2023
summerfield
ace
brilliant capture. aces!
December 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of walking in the wind.
December 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
A spectacular head on photo. How close will he get to you before he stops? Viewing it on black makes all the details stand out even better.
December 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I see that tail swishing!
December 3rd, 2023
moni kozi
It looks so mesmerizing
December 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome how you able see these fabulous animals. Wonderful photo
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous! What a paradise to live in the middle of such fauna
December 3rd, 2023
