Coming right at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 835

Coming right at me

I saw this one out of the corner of my eye while I was taking photos of the mum and her calf.

This was too good an opportunity to miss, I love that look and the tail blowing in the wind! Best on black if you have the time ;-)
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
228% complete

Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2023  
summerfield ace
brilliant capture. aces!
December 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of walking in the wind.
December 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
A spectacular head on photo. How close will he get to you before he stops? Viewing it on black makes all the details stand out even better.
December 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I see that tail swishing!
December 3rd, 2023  
moni kozi
It looks so mesmerizing
December 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome how you able see these fabulous animals. Wonderful photo
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous! What a paradise to live in the middle of such fauna
December 3rd, 2023  
