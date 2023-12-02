Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
Cowslick?
I have often heard the expression but never seen it so clearly. This young calf seems to have two.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
6
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cow-field
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice capture, the wildflowers in the foreground are great
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a nicely composed shot
December 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shot - I’ve never known what that term really means
December 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Cute shot. The cowslick between the eyes is perfectly in the middle.
December 2nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic portrait
December 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture.
December 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
