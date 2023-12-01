Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 833
Not a happy couple
as they both tried to outstare me and my camera. I see them so regularly that they should be used to me by now.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8382
photos
302
followers
154
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Latest from all albums
832
2520
2514
2512
833
2521
2515
2513
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Are those horns real, what kind of animal?
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What magnificent horns , - such a lovely couple!
December 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
@365projectorgchristine
It's always in my tags Christine. Ankole cattle are originally from Uganda and yes the horns are real ;-)
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close