Not a happy couple by ludwigsdiana
Photo 833

Not a happy couple

as they both tried to outstare me and my camera. I see them so regularly that they should be used to me by now.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Are those horns real, what kind of animal?
December 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What magnificent horns , - such a lovely couple!
December 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
@365projectorgchristine It's always in my tags Christine. Ankole cattle are originally from Uganda and yes the horns are real ;-)
December 1st, 2023  
