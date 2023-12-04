Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
The female Red Bishop
Last month a few were interested to know what the female looks like. In a few weeks the male will be looking like this too.
This is for
@bluemoon
and
@jamibann
You can see him in his breeding colours here
here
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8394
photos
303
followers
153
following
229% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
female-red-bishop
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
December 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 4th, 2023
