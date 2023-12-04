Previous
The female Red Bishop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 836

The female Red Bishop

Last month a few were interested to know what the female looks like. In a few weeks the male will be looking like this too.

This is for @bluemoon and @jamibann

You can see him in his breeding colours here here


4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
December 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise