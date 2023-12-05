Previous
Rainspider nest by ludwigsdiana
Rainspider nest

which consists of a lot of dried leaves with a bit of web on the outside. I have no ide how they collect the leaves.

Tomorrow I will post the clever spider.
Diana

narayani ace
Interesting!
December 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting and clever!! looking forward to see the Spider !
December 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Thanks for the warning
December 5th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Fascinating! I can’t wait!
December 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing nest
December 5th, 2023  
