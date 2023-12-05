Sign up
Previous
Photo 837
Rainspider nest
which consists of a lot of dried leaves with a bit of web on the outside. I have no ide how they collect the leaves.
Tomorrow I will post the clever spider.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rainspider-nest
narayani
ace
Interesting!
December 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Interesting and clever!! looking forward to see the Spider !
December 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Thanks for the warning
December 5th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Fascinating! I can’t wait!
December 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing nest
December 5th, 2023
