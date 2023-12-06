Previous
The Rainspider by ludwigsdiana
Photo 838

The Rainspider

as promised yesterday. They are pretty big but fortunately harmless.

A few weeks ago I posted one that was sitting in our bathroom, I am happy that it built it's nest now. Bob
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
John Falconer
Great closeup.
December 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A super close-up , harmless or not it makes me cringe in just seeing it
December 6th, 2023  
Babs
What a beauty. It looks similar to our huntsman spider. Huge but harmless.
December 6th, 2023  
JackieR
best with eyes shut I reckon!! great capture
December 6th, 2023  
