Are we soon going to look like her? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 839

Are we soon going to look like her?

I do apologize for the poor quality as they were too far away and I had the wrong settings and had to do a heavy crop.

I was actually on the lookout for kingfishers when I spotted these bishops in the moult and slowly getting back to normal.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured.
December 7th, 2023  
