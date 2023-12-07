Sign up
Photo 839
Are we soon going to look like her?
I do apologize for the poor quality as they were too far away and I had the wrong settings and had to do a heavy crop.
I was actually on the lookout for kingfishers when I spotted these bishops in the moult and slowly getting back to normal.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
red-bishops
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and captured.
December 7th, 2023
