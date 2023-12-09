Previous
Why are you taking my photo

when you can take one of the kingfisher?

I could have kicked myself in the butt when I uploaded these photos!

Right beneath my feet, there was a kingfisher and I never saw it. The red bishop was far away on a branch hanging over the water and that was all I saw.

I went back the next day and walked all around the dam and spent a couple of hours at Spier.

On one side they cleared away all the reeds and plants where I always found the kingfisher before. Now they are on the other side flitting back and forth but are so far away!

Fortunately I managed to get a shot or two which are not too bad. I will post them in the next two days.
Diana

Lou Ann ace
Sweet little one.
December 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet capture
December 9th, 2023  
katy ace
this is a great shot of the red bishop especially with the diagonal reed and now you have a reason to go backe and get a great shot of the kingfisher!
December 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I love this photo! Kingfisher will be waiting for you tomorrow
December 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a delightful photo! The Kingfisher's expression is so sweet!
December 9th, 2023  
