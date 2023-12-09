Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 841
Why are you taking my photo
when you can take one of the kingfisher?
I could have kicked myself in the butt when I uploaded these photos!
Right beneath my feet, there was a kingfisher and I never saw it. The red bishop was far away on a branch hanging over the water and that was all I saw.
I went back the next day and walked all around the dam and spent a couple of hours at Spier.
On one side they cleared away all the reeds and plants where I always found the kingfisher before. Now they are on the other side flitting back and forth but are so far away!
Fortunately I managed to get a shot or two which are not too bad. I will post them in the next two days.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8414
photos
303
followers
153
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Latest from all albums
2520
2522
840
2528
841
2529
2523
2521
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-bishop
Lou Ann
ace
Sweet little one.
December 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet capture
December 9th, 2023
katy
ace
this is a great shot of the red bishop especially with the diagonal reed and now you have a reason to go backe and get a great shot of the kingfisher!
December 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
I love this photo! Kingfisher will be waiting for you tomorrow
December 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a delightful photo! The Kingfisher's expression is so sweet!
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close