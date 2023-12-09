Why are you taking my photo

when you can take one of the kingfisher?



I could have kicked myself in the butt when I uploaded these photos!



Right beneath my feet, there was a kingfisher and I never saw it. The red bishop was far away on a branch hanging over the water and that was all I saw.



I went back the next day and walked all around the dam and spent a couple of hours at Spier.



On one side they cleared away all the reeds and plants where I always found the kingfisher before. Now they are on the other side flitting back and forth but are so far away!



Fortunately I managed to get a shot or two which are not too bad. I will post them in the next two days.