Soaking wet

after his swim! I was so surprised as this bird suddenly came out of the water and flew to this post to dry out. All I saw at first was a flash of blue and orange, they are so fast and I was happy that it needed to dry off.



As usual, my 300mm lens is too short and I had to crop in gigapixel.



Tomorrow I will post the original uncropped version.



The two hours I spent at Spier was well worth it, even in the heat.