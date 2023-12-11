Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
This is where it landed
and the uncropped version of yesterday's kingfisher.
I stayed there so long and have a few more faraway shots to share.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice capture, such a little bird
December 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I love where he is sitting! Clearly hasn't read the sign.
December 11th, 2023
moni kozi
This is GENIUS!
December 11th, 2023
