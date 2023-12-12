Sign up
Previous
Photo 844
Spot the Kingfisher
sitting on this huge boulder! I followed it around most of the afternoon.
I did manage to get a few closer shots after it flew away and landed on a tree branch.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8426
photos
304
followers
153
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot of this tiny bird and its bigger shadow !
December 12th, 2023
