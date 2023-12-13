Sign up
Photo 845
Still too far away
but at least I saw where it went. This was where he landed after flying away from the boulder, at least that is what I thought! They are so fast, one just sees blue and orange.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
malachite-kingfisher-juvenile?
Christine Sztukowski
I am so amazed how you are able to capture these tiny birds. Such a beautiful photo
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
So beautiful!
December 13th, 2023
