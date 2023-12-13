Previous
Still too far away by ludwigsdiana
Photo 845

Still too far away

but at least I saw where it went. This was where he landed after flying away from the boulder, at least that is what I thought! They are so fast, one just sees blue and orange.



13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Diana

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so amazed how you are able to capture these tiny birds. Such a beautiful photo
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
December 13th, 2023  
