Previous
Photo 846
Suddenly there were two
and I knew why the bottom one was looking up. The bird from the boulder was hidden behind the branches and I did not see it until it landed.
The bottom one, a juvenile with its black beak obviously heard and saw it before I did.
Still too far away for my 300 mm lens!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
7
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8434
photos
305
followers
154
following
231% complete
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
845
2533
2525
2527
846
2534
2526
2528
19
7
2
Extras
Public
Tags
malachite-kingfisher-juvenile
Casablanca
ace
What a treat!
December 14th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture! Wish we had these in Florida!
December 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a breathtaking photo. You are so fortunate to be able to see these gorgeous tiny birds
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice photo! Their small size is amazing.
December 14th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Awesome to catch two!!!
December 14th, 2023
Desi
Lovely
December 14th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Cute
December 14th, 2023
