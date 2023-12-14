Previous
Suddenly there were two by ludwigsdiana
Suddenly there were two

and I knew why the bottom one was looking up. The bird from the boulder was hidden behind the branches and I did not see it until it landed.

The bottom one, a juvenile with its black beak obviously heard and saw it before I did.

Still too far away for my 300 mm lens!
Diana

Casablanca ace
What a treat!
December 14th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! Wish we had these in Florida!
December 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a breathtaking photo. You are so fortunate to be able to see these gorgeous tiny birds
December 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a nice photo! Their small size is amazing.
December 14th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Awesome to catch two!!!
December 14th, 2023  
Desi
Lovely
December 14th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Cute
December 14th, 2023  
