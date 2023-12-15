Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
On top of the world
that's almost what I felt like when this little fellow flew to the top of the branch and sat still. As usual, heavily cropped.
I was surprised to see all those cobwebs on the right when I uploaded.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8438
photos
304
followers
154
following
Tags
malachite-kingfisher-still-too-far-away
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of this little fella. In the right place at the right time and a good photographer is always ready.
December 15th, 2023
