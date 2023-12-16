Previous
Staring straight ahead by ludwigsdiana
Photo 848

Staring straight ahead

I was so delighted to spot this pied kingfisher which I have not seen at Spier before. He is also a bit bigger than the malachites.

He did not stay long enough, but I managed to get one or two shots.

As usual, heavily cropped in Topaz Gigapixel.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Wow. How fabulous to see.
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a stunning bird and a gorgeous capture!
December 16th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent! Such a fantastic detailed photo of him FAV
December 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
I first time see this kind of kingfisher.
December 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wow. Beautiful, striking Kingfisher. Excellent capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot and neat bird!
December 16th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture
December 16th, 2023  
