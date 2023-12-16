Sign up
Staring straight ahead
I was so delighted to spot this pied kingfisher which I have not seen at Spier before. He is also a bit bigger than the malachites.
He did not stay long enough, but I managed to get one or two shots.
As usual, heavily cropped in Topaz Gigapixel.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
7
5
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. How fabulous to see.
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a stunning bird and a gorgeous capture!
December 16th, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent! Such a fantastic detailed photo of him FAV
December 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
I first time see this kind of kingfisher.
December 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wow. Beautiful, striking Kingfisher. Excellent capture.
December 16th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot and neat bird!
December 16th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture
December 16th, 2023
