Birds in the distance by ludwigsdiana
Birds in the distance

the bottom one looks like a shrike and the top a fiscal flycatcher.

I don't seem to find the time to go through the hundreds of photos I've taken so far. Katja is a country girl and just wants to see birds and animals in the bush!

We cannot walk on the beach atm due to heavy wind. Harry even had to cancel his golf it is so bad.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely capture of the birds.
December 26th, 2023  
katy ace
A terrific shot of them, and I love the simple diagonal composition FAV
December 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Very nice shot. Are you sure these birds aren’t the same species??
December 26th, 2023  
