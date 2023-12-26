Sign up
Previous
Photo 858
Birds in the distance
the bottom one looks like a shrike and the top a fiscal flycatcher.
I don't seem to find the time to go through the hundreds of photos I've taken so far. Katja is a country girl and just wants to see birds and animals in the bush!
We cannot walk on the beach atm due to heavy wind. Harry even had to cancel his golf it is so bad.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
3
1
Diana
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
857
2545
2537
2539
2538
2540
858
2546
birds
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely capture of the birds.
December 26th, 2023
katy
ace
A terrific shot of them, and I love the simple diagonal composition FAV
December 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice shot. Are you sure these birds aren’t the same species??
December 26th, 2023
