A pop of colour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 857

A pop of colour

between the grazing zebras on our game drive at Villeira.

Fortunately the game ranger saw it flying around and waited for it to settle. It was still too far away, so once again heavily cropped in gigapixel.

My first sighting and capture of a European Bee Eater.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Wow, beautiful capture.
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 25th, 2023  
