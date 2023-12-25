Sign up
Previous
Photo 857
A pop of colour
between the grazing zebras on our game drive at Villeira.
Fortunately the game ranger saw it flying around and waited for it to settle. It was still too far away, so once again heavily cropped in gigapixel.
My first sighting and capture of a European Bee Eater.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8478
photos
304
followers
153
following
234% complete
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
856
2544
2538
2536
857
2545
2537
2539
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Tags
i-was-so-excited
winghong_ho
Wow, beautiful capture.
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 25th, 2023
