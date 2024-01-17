Sign up
Previous
Photo 880
And off I go
straight to bed after a strenuous day. We had friends over for lunch at 1pm today, later than usual due to loadshedding.
Guess what, it is now 9.37 pm and they have just left!
Tomorrow I will catch up on what I missed here today, apologies to all.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
4
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture of this little bird.
Always good to spend time with friends.
January 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Super timing and shot ! fav
January 17th, 2024
Beverley
Gorgeous capture…
January 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Wonderful capture of this lovely little bird. You obviously had a great time with your friends, much more important than 365 😊
January 17th, 2024
Always good to spend time with friends.