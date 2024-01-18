Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
A seldom visitor
on the golf course. Fortunately Katja spotted this little critter while we were waiting for hubby Harry.
It is so dry here atm that the trees are losing their leaves and there are so many fires all over.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8574
photos
305
followers
157
following
241% complete
View this month »
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
Latest from all albums
2568
880
2562
2560
2569
2561
2563
881
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel-waiting-for-rain
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful composition.
So sad to hear about the fire.
January 18th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot , hoping the fires aren’t close to your home
January 18th, 2024
