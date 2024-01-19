Previous
The fastest land animal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 882

The fastest land animal

going from 0 to 60 miles (almost 100 km) per hour in less than 3 seconds. It is only able to maintain such speeds for a short distance.

We were able to watch the cheetah run, which I will post tomorrow.

This is my best of over 50 shots.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Must be amazing to see!
January 19th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful capture. I have always been fascinated by cheetahs from an early age.
January 19th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic action shot with a nice shadow too
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise