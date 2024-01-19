Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 882
The fastest land animal
going from 0 to 60 miles (almost 100 km) per hour in less than 3 seconds. It is only able to maintain such speeds for a short distance.
We were able to watch the cheetah run, which I will post tomorrow.
This is my best of over 50 shots.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8578
photos
305
followers
157
following
241% complete
View this month »
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
Latest from all albums
2569
2561
2563
881
2570
2564
2562
882
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheetah-inverdoorn
narayani
ace
Must be amazing to see!
January 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful capture. I have always been fascinated by cheetahs from an early age.
January 19th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
January 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic action shot with a nice shadow too
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close