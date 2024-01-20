Sign up
Photo 883
Photo 883
The Cheetah run anigif
As mentioned yesterday, here are the only other shots I could get of the cheetah run. It was not easy as there were quite a few people in the way and they are just too fast for me.
He starts on one end and runs for quite a distance at top speed to get the prize that he is rewarded with.
It is a daily activity so that he and his brother can be released into the wild and fend for themselves.
The ranger said they are both just about ready and should be released within the next three months.
For those interested, following is a link to find out more
here
https://inverdoorn.com/cheetah-conservation/
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
