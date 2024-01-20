The Cheetah run anigif

As mentioned yesterday, here are the only other shots I could get of the cheetah run. It was not easy as there were quite a few people in the way and they are just too fast for me.He starts on one end and runs for quite a distance at top speed to get the prize that he is rewarded with.It is a daily activity so that he and his brother can be released into the wild and fend for themselves.The ranger said they are both just about ready and should be released within the next three months.For those interested, following is a link to find out morehere