Lurking in the bushes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 884

Lurking in the bushes

he sensed that something was going to happen as his trainer appeared in her jeep and he sensed that food was on the way. This was taken before the cheetah run.

As these are such special animals to me, I obviously edited these shots first. No more cheetahs for now, I promise ;-)
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
January 21st, 2024  
