Majik forest by ludwigsdiana
Majik forest

a nature conservation area for plants and birdlife. My sister and niece live close to this hill, and we had our last hike together with Katja before she left.

This is the view from the top looking out towards the Helderg.
Diana

Mags
Lovely framed view!
January 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree
Excellent framing of a wonderful view.
January 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and I like how you framed it.
January 22nd, 2024  
Paul J
Great view and nicely framed.
January 22nd, 2024  
