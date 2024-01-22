Sign up
Discuss
Photo 885
Majik forest
a nature conservation area for plants and birdlife. My sister and niece live close to this hill, and we had our last hike together with Katja before she left.
This is the view from the top looking out towards the Helderg.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8590
photos
306
followers
158
following
Tags
durbanville
Mags
ace
Lovely framed view!
January 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent framing of a wonderful view.
January 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like how you framed it.
January 22nd, 2024
Paul J
ace
Great view and nicely framed.
January 22nd, 2024
