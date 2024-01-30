Previous
Following Mum by ludwigsdiana
Photo 893

Following Mum

in the veld on the game reserve.

As we have so many Springbuck on our estate, I only took 2 shots of this mum and her baby.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
244% complete

Corinne C ace
So amazing for me to see these animals! So sweet!
January 30th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Super image and tones
January 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful sight
January 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...great focus
January 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
January 30th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
They certainly blend inn well with their surroundings.
January 30th, 2024  
