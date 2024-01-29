Previous
A big baby. by ludwigsdiana
A big baby.

Still so happy and content at mums feet with its little horn intact.

It breaks my heart to know how these poor animals are hunted and killed for their horns.

The horns of all the Rhino at Inverdoorn have been cut off, which is not an easy procedure.

Apparently, it grows again just like our nails as needs to be trimmed regularly.
Corinne C ace
An amazing picture of this baby. I wish the hunt for these gorgeous animals would stop :-(
January 29th, 2024  
