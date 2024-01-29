Sign up
Previous
Photo 892
A big baby.
Still so happy and content at mums feet with its little horn intact.
It breaks my heart to know how these poor animals are hunted and killed for their horns.
The horns of all the Rhino at Inverdoorn have been cut off, which is not an easy procedure.
Apparently, it grows again just like our nails as needs to be trimmed regularly.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Corinne C
ace
An amazing picture of this baby. I wish the hunt for these gorgeous animals would stop :-(
January 29th, 2024
