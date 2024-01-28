Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
The friendly one
It was so funny to see this male Ostrich approach the vehicle, it seemed to welcome us with a smile as it ducked down.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Funnier still ! as it took me a few moments to find the head ! Should we say a super candid !! ha ha !!
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a capture! I thought they were not so welcoming 😁
January 28th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....indeed.....I thought it was a back view at first !!!!!
January 28th, 2024
katy
ace
How cute! His head and neck are lined up with his leg so beautifully it took me a minute to find his face
January 28th, 2024
