Previous
The friendly one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 891

The friendly one

It was so funny to see this male Ostrich approach the vehicle, it seemed to welcome us with a smile as it ducked down.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Funnier still ! as it took me a few moments to find the head ! Should we say a super candid !! ha ha !!
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a capture! I thought they were not so welcoming 😁
January 28th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....indeed.....I thought it was a back view at first !!!!!
January 28th, 2024  
katy ace
How cute! His head and neck are lined up with his leg so beautifully it took me a minute to find his face
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise